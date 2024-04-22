DC visits examination centers

NAROWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Apr, 2024) Deputy Commissioner Syed Hassan Raza on Monday visited the examination centers

of intermediate examinations in the city.

He reviewed arrangements and facilities in the centers besides

checking copies, attendance sheet and roll number slips of students.

The deputy commissioner said a transparent examination process was a guarantee to

brush up qualities of the new generation, adding that a surprise inspection of the examination

centers would continue.