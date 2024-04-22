DC Visits Examination Centers
Muhammad Irfan Published April 22, 2024 | 04:10 PM
NAROWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Apr, 2024) Deputy Commissioner Syed Hassan Raza on Monday visited the examination centers
of intermediate examinations in the city.
He reviewed arrangements and facilities in the centers besides
checking copies, attendance sheet and roll number slips of students.
The deputy commissioner said a transparent examination process was a guarantee to
brush up qualities of the new generation, adding that a surprise inspection of the examination
centers would continue.
