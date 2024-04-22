Open Menu

DC Visits Examination Centers

Muhammad Irfan Published April 22, 2024 | 04:10 PM

DC visits examination centers

NAROWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Apr, 2024) Deputy Commissioner Syed Hassan Raza on Monday visited the examination centers

of intermediate examinations in the city.

He reviewed arrangements and facilities in the centers besides

checking copies, attendance sheet and roll number slips of students.

The deputy commissioner said a transparent examination process was a guarantee to

brush up qualities of the new generation, adding that a surprise inspection of the examination

centers would continue.

Recent Stories

Muhammad Amir says can’t guarantee about making ..

Muhammad Amir says can’t guarantee about making mistakes

18 minutes ago
 Nawaz Sharif to vista China for medical check: Sou ..

Nawaz Sharif to vista China for medical check: Sources

1 hour ago
 Pakistan, Iran agree on joint efforts to fight aga ..

Pakistan, Iran agree on joint efforts to fight against terrorism

2 hours ago
 Ali Nasir Rizvi assumes charge as new IGP Islamaba ..

Ali Nasir Rizvi assumes charge as new IGP Islamabad

2 hours ago
 Pro Tips: How to Capture Stunning Portraits with t ..

Pro Tips: How to Capture Stunning Portraits with the Aura Light Portrait of vivo ..

2 hours ago
 Success in by-polls proof of peoples' love and tru ..

Success in by-polls proof of peoples' love and trust: Khawaja Rameez Hasan

3 hours ago
Formal welcome ceremony for Iranian President held ..

Formal welcome ceremony for Iranian President held in Islamabad

3 hours ago
 Earthquake jolts Balochistan's Khuzdar, adjoining ..

Earthquake jolts Balochistan's Khuzdar, adjoining areas

5 hours ago
 Iranian President Raisi arrives in Pakistan on thr ..

Iranian President Raisi arrives in Pakistan on three-day official visit

7 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 22 April 2024

8 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 22 April 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 22 April 2024

8 hours ago
 FED increase on cigarette a must to check rising c ..

FED increase on cigarette a must to check rising consumption

20 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan