DC Visits Excise & Taxation Office Sialkot

Muhammad Irfan Published July 16, 2022 | 07:37 PM

Deputy Commissioner Sialkot Maisam Abbas visited the Excise and Taxation Office Sialkot, and reviewed the online facilities and e-services access process to the complainants there

He asked citizens about the facilities available at the ETO Office and urged Excise and Taxation Officer Asim Bashir to resolve the issues facing people immediately. He said that the ETO should ensure provision of the best facilities to citizens and create awareness among citizens about the services being provided there. He said billboards should also be installed for the purpose.

The DC said that provision of complete guidance on appointment management system, online payment of provincial taxes and fees, e-auction of any number of vehicles, online verification of PT 10 challan form, online verification of registered vehicles, vehicle number-plates including new registration, ownership tax, property and professional services and online calculation of token tax will be provided to citizens.

Additional Deputy Commissioner-Revenue Sialkot Musa Ali Bukhari was also present.

