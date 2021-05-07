DC visits Expo vaccine center, inspects facilities

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th May, 2021 ) :Deputy Commissioner Muddasir Riaz Malik Friday visited coronavirus vaccination centre at Expo Centre and reviewed arrangements regarding the COVID-19 vaccination.

He inspected counters and beds set up for corona vaccine receivers and also asked people about the arrangements and cleanliness conditions there.

The DC also visited the newly set up desks and asked the visitors about the arrangements and facilities. He directed the administration to ensure the best cleanliness arrangements in the centre. He added that vaccine would be administered to around 425,000 senior citizens in the age of 50 and above at five centers. He appreciated the front line workers of Civil Defence.