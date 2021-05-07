UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

DC Visits Expo Vaccine Center, Inspects Facilities

Muhammad Irfan 2 days ago Fri 07th May 2021 | 06:40 PM

DC visits Expo vaccine center, inspects facilities

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th May, 2021 ) :Deputy Commissioner Muddasir Riaz Malik Friday visited coronavirus vaccination centre at Expo Centre and reviewed arrangements regarding the COVID-19 vaccination.

He inspected counters and beds set up for corona vaccine receivers and also asked people about the arrangements and cleanliness conditions there.

The DC also visited the newly set up desks and asked the visitors about the arrangements and facilities. He directed the administration to ensure the best cleanliness arrangements in the centre. He added that vaccine would be administered to around 425,000 senior citizens in the age of 50 and above at five centers. He appreciated the front line workers of Civil Defence.

Related Topics

Malik Riaz Best Coronavirus

Recent Stories

UAE strongly condemns terror attack on Kabul schoo ..

17 minutes ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

2 hours ago

Arabian Gulf League&#039;s all matchweek 26 games ..

9 hours ago

Prime Minister, Saudi Crown Prince reaffirm review ..

9 hours ago

Iran's Zarif Says Onus on US to Return to Complian ..

9 hours ago

Russia Hopes Nord Stream 2 Project Ready Before Ge ..

9 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.