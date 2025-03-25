DC visits Faisal Masood Teaching Hospital

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Mar, 2025) Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Waseem conducted a

visit to Government Dr Faisal Masood Teaching Hospital to review

medical facilities.

During his visit, the DC inspected various departments, checked doctors and staff attendance,

and reviewed the record of medicines provided to patients.

He also interacted with patients' attendants to inquire about availability of medicines.

Assistant Deputy Commissioner (Finance & Planning) Dr Muhammad Arshad Wattoo accompanied

him during the visit.