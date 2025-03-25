DC Visits Faisal Masood Teaching Hospital
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 25, 2025 | 03:20 PM
SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Mar, 2025) Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Waseem conducted a
visit to Government Dr Faisal Masood Teaching Hospital to review
medical facilities.
During his visit, the DC inspected various departments, checked doctors and staff attendance,
and reviewed the record of medicines provided to patients.
He also interacted with patients' attendants to inquire about availability of medicines.
Assistant Deputy Commissioner (Finance & Planning) Dr Muhammad Arshad Wattoo accompanied
him during the visit.
Recent Stories
Drought like situation likely this year in Pakistan amid lower-than-usual rainfa ..
Dr. Shamsheer Vayalil contributes AED5 million to Fathers' Endowment campaign
Majlis Mohamed bin Zayed session addresses importance of fostering positive valu ..
42 Abu Dhabi opens 150 seats for second round of 2025 admissions
Dawoodi Bohra Community in UAE contributes AED1 million to 'Father Endowments'
Emirati businessman contributes AED5 million to Fathers’ Endowment campaign
UAE leaders congratulate Greek President on Independence Day
Dubai Chamber issues 5,357 ATA Carnets in 2024 worth AED4.3 billion
NYU Abu Dhabi researchers develop sensing system for 'laparoscopic surgeries'
China offers huge investment opportunities in consumer market
Investopia signs seven partnerships with national institutions, global companies
ADNOC L&S shareholders approve $273 million dividend in 2024
More Stories From Pakistan
-
KP Govt to digitize all public services6 minutes ago
-
Pakistan, EU to strengthen economic ties through high level business forum6 minutes ago
-
Minister Sanaullah calls for enhanced collaboration with Australia6 minutes ago
-
FIA arrests human trafficker6 minutes ago
-
DC visits Faisal Masood Teaching Hospital6 minutes ago
-
'Youth should be equipped with modern knowledge'6 minutes ago
-
UAF holds rally6 minutes ago
-
Crackdown against illegal gas refilling & petrol agencies continues, 6 more arrested16 minutes ago
-
Four killed, one injured in DG Khan road accident16 minutes ago
-
Delegation holds meeting with DC16 minutes ago
-
Anti-encroachment launched to ensure smooth flow of traffic26 minutes ago
-
Drug smuggling bid foiled, inter-provincial smuggler held26 minutes ago