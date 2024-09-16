DC visits Faizan Madina Center for Eid Milad-ul-Nabi preparations

MIRPURKHAS, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Sep, 2024) Deputy Commissioner Mirpurkhas Dr. Rashid Masood Khan visited Makarza Faizan Madina on Monday to review the arrangements for the celebrations of Eid Milad-ul-Nabi (PBUH) on 12th Rabi-ul-Awwal.

According to DC Office, during the visit, Divisional Supervisor Hafiz Muhammad Zain briefed Dr. Khan on key issues related to the upcoming event.

DC assured full cooperation from the administration, emphasizing the importance of maintaining cleanliness along the routes of rallies and ensuring a stable electricity supply for the Milad processions.

He encouraged the community to reach out if they faced any issues.

Dr. Rashid praised the religious and welfare work of Dawat-e-Islami. Hafiz Muhammad Zain later provided a detailed overview of the center's operations to the Deputy Commissioner.

