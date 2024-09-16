DC Visits Faizan Madina Center For Eid Milad-ul-Nabi Preparations
Sumaira FH Published September 16, 2024 | 05:50 PM
MIRPURKHAS, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Sep, 2024) Deputy Commissioner Mirpurkhas Dr. Rashid Masood Khan visited Makarza Faizan Madina on Monday to review the arrangements for the celebrations of Eid Milad-ul-Nabi (PBUH) on 12th Rabi-ul-Awwal.
According to DC Office, during the visit, Divisional Supervisor Hafiz Muhammad Zain briefed Dr. Khan on key issues related to the upcoming event.
DC assured full cooperation from the administration, emphasizing the importance of maintaining cleanliness along the routes of rallies and ensuring a stable electricity supply for the Milad processions.
He encouraged the community to reach out if they faced any issues.
Dr. Rashid praised the religious and welfare work of Dawat-e-Islami. Hafiz Muhammad Zain later provided a detailed overview of the center's operations to the Deputy Commissioner.
APP/hms/378
Recent Stories
U.S. Acting Under Secretary of State for Political Affairs John Bass’s Engagem ..
Ready, Set, Vlog! 5 Vlogging Hacks that you need to go Viral!
Champion Meets Champion: OPPO Partners with Olympic Gold Medalist Arshad Nadeem ..
TECNO Launches PHANTOM V Fold2 & Flip2 5G – Innovation Redefined
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 16 September 202 ..
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 16 September 2024
Pakistan Customs Seize 1.17 kg of Crystal Meth at Jinnah International Airport, ..
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 15 September 202 ..
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 15 September 2024
Reserved seats case: SC majority judges warns ECP of ‘severe repercussions’ ..
Russia, Ukraine exchange prisoners due to UAE mediation efforts
Fazl declines to back govt on judicial extensions, constitutional amendments
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Mirpurkhas undertakes cleaning, road repair after rains1 minute ago
-
Two dacoits killed in Khanewal11 minutes ago
-
HEC appoints BZU's Dr Dilshad as NCTE member11 minutes ago
-
DC reviews cleanliness11 minutes ago
-
Major operation conducted to end encroachment11 minutes ago
-
DC holds Revenue Darbar at New Peshawar21 minutes ago
-
Rehmatul Lil Alamin & Khatamun Nabbiyyin conference held at Nawabsh21 minutes ago
-
DC Kohat promises to address water, electricity issues21 minutes ago
-
Minister attends swearing-in of Daska Press Club21 minutes ago
-
Man held with illicit weapons21 minutes ago
-
Minister reviews Eid Milad arrangements30 minutes ago
-
AFI holds dengue awareness walk31 minutes ago