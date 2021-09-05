UrduPoint.com

DC Visits Families Of Martyrs To Pay Tribute To Sacrifices

Sun 05th September 2021 | 09:20 PM

DC visits families of martyrs to pay tribute to sacrifices

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Sep, 2021 ) :Deputy Commissioner Fuad Ghaffar Soomro Sunday visited homes of the martyrs to pay tribute to their sacrifices for the country.

In connection with the Defence Day, the DC saluted the bravery of the martyrs and said nation was proud of the families of the martyrs.

He said it was the day to pay homage to Ghazi's and martyrs who sacrificed their lives for protection of nation's future.

Fuad Ghaffar Soomro assured families of the martyrs of every possible cooperation and support.

He also presented gifts of flowers to the family members of the martyrs.

Mukhtiarkar Majid Sipiyo and other officers were also accompanied with the DC during visit to families of the martyrs.

