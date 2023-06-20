DC visits Farmer Faciliation Center

Deputy Commissioner Bahawalpur Zaheer Anwar Jappa inspected the Farmer Facilitation Center established at Cattle Market Bahawalpur

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jun, 2023 ) :Deputy Commissioner Bahawalpur Zaheer Anwar Jappa inspected the Farmer Facilitation Center established at Cattle Market Bahawalpur.

Officers and staff of the Department of Agriculture were present on this occasion.

Deputy Commissioner directed that officers of the Agriculture Department should provide guidance to the farmers so that better crop production could be achieved.

He said that farmers should be apprised of modern agricultural sciences. He said that information such as the proper use of fertilizers and how to protect from harmful pests should be provided to them to achieve better cotton production.

Informative literature should also be provided to the farmers, he added.