DC Visits Fatuwali Relief Camp, Ensures Nutrition For Flood Victims
Sumaira FH Published September 04, 2025 | 05:40 PM
BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Sep, 2025) During a visit to the Government High school Fatuwali flood relief camp, Deputy Commissioner Bahawalpur Dr. Farhan Farooq spent time with displaced families and personally handed out seasonal fruit to children. Women and men affected by the floods were also given fruit to meet their dietary needs. Dr. Farhan Farooq said the Punjab government has directed that flood victims be treated as honored guests, with every effort made to ensure their comfort.
He explained that providing fruit alongside regular meals is part of a wider effort to look after the health and nutrition of families living in the camps.
The Deputy Commissioner stressed that the district administration is committed to meeting all the needs of those affected, particularly children. He also urged residents of low-lying and flood-hit villages to move without delay to nearby relief camps, where food, shelter, and medical facilities are readily available.
