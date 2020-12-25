DC visits FCCI

(@FahadShabbir)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Dec, 2020 ) :Deputy Commissioner (DC) Muhammad Ali said the parking plaza in the city could be completed with the help of the business community.

During visit to the Faisalabad Chamber of Commerce & Industry (FCCI) on Friday, he said the construction of the parking plaza started in 2016 to resolve parking problems inside the city but this project could not be completed.

Now it could be completed with the help of the business community on public-private partnership model.

On this occasion, FCCI President Engineer Hafiz Ehtesham Javaid said the Faisalabad chamber now was ready to complete the parking plaza on the model of private-public partnership.

"There is no shortage of resources but there is dire need to spend it systematically forcollective welfare and betterment of people ", he added.