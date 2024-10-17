DC visits festival "Pergat Deh" to review arrangements

KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Oct, 2024) Deputy Commissioner (DC) Abdul Akram along with Assistant Commissioner, Kohat on Thursday visited Hindu community's festival "Pergat Deh" .

On this occasion, the DC reviewed the security and other arrangements for the festival.

He met the elders of the Hindu community and assured them of all possible cooperation from the district administration.

APP/azq/378