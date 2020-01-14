DC visits fix point set up for administering polio drops in Rural health centre

The Deputy Commissioner Naushehro Feroze Captain (R) Bilal Shahid Rao visited fix point set up for administering polio drops in Rural health centre Bhirya and reviewed the working progress of various Teams constituted in Bhriya city on Tuesday

NAUSHEHRO FEROZE (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jan, 2020 ) :The Deputy Commissioner Naushehro Feroze Captain (R) Bilal Shahid Rao visited fix point set up for administering polio drops in Rural health centre Bhirya and reviewed the working progress of various Teams constituted in Bhriya city on Tuesday.

Focal Person for EPI Campaign Dr Allah Warayo Memon, Assistant Commissioner Bhriya Abdul Fatah Panhwar and other officers were present on the occasion Deputy Commissioner asked the polio Teams to work with devotion and honestly so that no child could deprived of preventive vaccine.

He further asked Transit Teams to administer polio drops to kids present in the up down vehicles plying on the both sides of the road, and ensure administering polio drops to the kids of gypsies residing the area.

Earlier DC visited EPI centre set up at Rural Health centre and checked the availability of vaccine and other record, DC also administered polio drops to children brought to fix centre.