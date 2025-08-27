DC visits flood affected areas

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Aug, 2025) Deputy Commissioner Dr. Farhan Farooq conducted an emergency visit to flood-affected areas in Basti Lal Peer and the locality of Jalalaabad, and carried out a detailed assessment of the flood protection works.

He also conducted a thorough inspection of Rasulpur village in the area of Uch Sharif, Tehsil Ahmedpur East. The populations of Rasulpur and Kachi Shakhrani have been affected by riverine erosion. Assistant Commissioner Bahawalpur Saddar Qurat-ul-Ain, Assistant Commissioner Ahmedpur East Naveed Haider, District Emergency Officer Baqir Hussain, and other officials were also present at the occasion.

The Deputy Commissioner also conducted a special inspection of the Jhangra flood embankment. He directed the relevant assistant commissioners to ensure the immediate evacuation of affected populations. He stated that water levels in the River Sutlej are rising, and people living in the riverine belt must be moved to safe locations. He said that announcements would be made in the mosques of the relevant areas to facilitate the evacuation of potentially affected communities. He urged residents in at-risk areas to complete their evacuation on time and relocate their livestock to safe places.

He added that the Emergency Rescue Service 1122, Revenue, Health, Livestock, Police, Anhar (Disaster Management), and all other relevant departments are on standby to assist those affected. The district administration is working day and night to ensure timely evacuation of victims and their relocation to safe places. He emphasized that all relevant agencies are alert to handle any emergency situation.

The Deputy Commissioner also reviewed ongoing works to strengthen protective embankments. In conversations with local residents, he stated that the Punjab government is deploying all available resources to shield people from flooding. He noted that the emergency flood situation in the Sutlej River has accelerated repairs and fortification of farmland embankments. Concrete measures are being taken to safeguard the public from floodwaters. He added that multiple embankments across the district have been reinforced with heavy machinery by the district administration, and repair and fortification work on weaker embankments is continuing in parallel.