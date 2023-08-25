Open Menu

DC Visits Flood Affected Areas In Bahawalpur Sadar

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 25, 2023 | 07:34 PM

DC visits flood affected areas in Bahawalpur Sadar

Deputy Commissioner Bahawalpur Zaheer Anwar Jappa on Friday visited the Mangwani Patan and Lala Dera areas of Bahawalpur Sadar tehsil and reviewed the flood situation On this occasion, Assistant Commissioner Bahawalpur Sadar Mujahid Abbas and District Emergency Officer Rescue 1122 Baqir Hussain were also present

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Aug, 2023 ) :Deputy Commissioner Bahawalpur Zaheer Anwar Jappa on Friday visited the Mangwani Patan and Lala Dera areas of Bahawalpur Sadar tehsil and reviewed the flood situation On this occasion, Assistant Commissioner Bahawalpur Sadar Mujahid Abbas and District Emergency Officer Rescue 1122 Baqir Hussain were also present.

The deputy commissioner directed that the people of the area should immediately move to a safe place. He said that flood relief camps have been established with the help of district administration and facilities have also been provided for accommodation.

Medical and veterinary camps are active in the flood relief camps. Later, Deputy Commissioner Zaheer Anwar Jappa inspected the flood relief camp established at Government High school Dera Bakha.

He checked the stock of medicines in the medical camp. He was informed that a medical officer and paramedical staff were performing their duties in the medical camp. The Deputy Commissioner also visited the veterinary camp and inspected the food and medicines supply for livestock treatment.

Related Topics

Flood Bahawalpur Rescue 1122 Government

Recent Stories

Remembering intellectual excellence of Ahmed Faraz ..

Remembering intellectual excellence of Ahmed Faraz on his15th death anniversary

21 minutes ago
 Aneeq vows to punish culprits of Jaranwala tragedy ..

Aneeq vows to punish culprits of Jaranwala tragedy, says 177 suspects rounded up ..

19 minutes ago
 Nasir, Farhan, Israr, Waqar in Squash semis

Nasir, Farhan, Israr, Waqar in Squash semis

21 minutes ago
 PM Kakar in Quetta on three-day visit

PM Kakar in Quetta on three-day visit

21 minutes ago
 Baqar directs Hyderabad admin to vacate illegally ..

Baqar directs Hyderabad admin to vacate illegally occupied labour flats

21 minutes ago
 UAE Ambassador meets with Foreign Minister of Paki ..

UAE Ambassador meets with Foreign Minister of Pakistan’s Interim Government

39 minutes ago
Day 2 of World Para Powerlifting Championships see ..

Day 2 of World Para Powerlifting Championships sees record-breaking performances

54 minutes ago
 DC reviews performance of revenue department

DC reviews performance of revenue department

44 minutes ago
 Seminar held at SAU on "Career Counseling and Digi ..

Seminar held at SAU on "Career Counseling and Digital Marketing,"

36 minutes ago
 Stocks rise as Powell speech looms

Stocks rise as Powell speech looms

46 minutes ago
 Police arrest 12,358 POs in ongoing year

Police arrest 12,358 POs in ongoing year

44 minutes ago
 Pakistani service-oriented companies to participat ..

Pakistani service-oriented companies to participate in CIFTIS in Beijing

46 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan