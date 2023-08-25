DC visits flood affected areas in Bahawalpur Sadar

(@FahadShabbir)

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Aug, 2023 ) :Deputy Commissioner Bahawalpur Zaheer Anwar Jappa on Friday visited the Mangwani Patan and Lala Dera areas of Bahawalpur Sadar tehsil and reviewed the flood situation On this occasion, Assistant Commissioner Bahawalpur Sadar Mujahid Abbas and District Emergency Officer Rescue 1122 Baqir Hussain were also present.

The deputy commissioner directed that the people of the area should immediately move to a safe place. He said that flood relief camps have been established with the help of district administration and facilities have also been provided for accommodation.

Medical and veterinary camps are active in the flood relief camps. Later, Deputy Commissioner Zaheer Anwar Jappa inspected the flood relief camp established at Government High school Dera Bakha.

He checked the stock of medicines in the medical camp. He was informed that a medical officer and paramedical staff were performing their duties in the medical camp. The Deputy Commissioner also visited the veterinary camp and inspected the food and medicines supply for livestock treatment.