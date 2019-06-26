DC visits flood affected areas of Sahiwal Tehsil

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jun, 2019 ) ::Deputy Commissioner Salwat Saeed has paid visit to the flood affected areas of Sahiwal Tehsil and checked flood arrangements made by the departments concerned for people.

The DC directed officials to make foolproof arrangements for the affected people and provide them food, water and other items.

She directed that relief activities should be monitored strictly.

She also directed the Livestock department to ensure vaccination of cattle and asked the Health department to ensure availability of snake bite vaccination at all hospitals.

The Agricultural officials were directed to estimate the crops which were damaged with flood so that farmers could be awarded compensations accordingly.

The DC asked flood control center to inform people about flood warnings in time and take necessary action in flood situation.