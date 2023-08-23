DC visits flood affected areas to monitor situation

Deputy Commissioner Zaheer Anwar Jappa visited the Gadpura, Kisra Majal and Bhinda Ghulam Hussain areas to inspect the flood situatio

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Aug, 2023 ) :Deputy Commissioner Zaheer Anwar Jappa visited the Gadpura, Kisra Majal and Bhinda Ghulam Hussain areas to inspect the flood situation.

He inspected the Zamindara Band that was affected by the flood.

Assistant Commissioner Bahawalpur City Adeel Khan and District Emergency Officer Rescue 1122 Baqir Hussain were present on this occasion.

Assistant Commissioner City said that most of the people living in these areas have been shifted to safe places. Deputy Commissioner Zaheer Anwar Jappa directed that the people should be immediately shifted to safe places so that they can be protected from any loss of life and property.