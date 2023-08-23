Open Menu

DC Visits Flood Affected Areas To Monitor Situation

Muhammad Irfan Published August 23, 2023 | 06:12 PM

DC visits flood affected areas to monitor situation

Deputy Commissioner Zaheer Anwar Jappa visited the Gadpura, Kisra Majal and Bhinda Ghulam Hussain areas to inspect the flood situatio

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Aug, 2023 ) :Deputy Commissioner Zaheer Anwar Jappa visited the Gadpura, Kisra Majal and Bhinda Ghulam Hussain areas to inspect the flood situation.

He inspected the Zamindara Band that was affected by the flood.

Assistant Commissioner Bahawalpur City Adeel Khan and District Emergency Officer Rescue 1122 Baqir Hussain were present on this occasion.

Assistant Commissioner City said that most of the people living in these areas have been shifted to safe places. Deputy Commissioner Zaheer Anwar Jappa directed that the people should be immediately shifted to safe places so that they can be protected from any loss of life and property.

Related Topics

Flood Bahawalpur Rescue 1122 From

Recent Stories

Terrorists & affiliates to be hunted down till the ..

Terrorists & affiliates to be hunted down till their surrender to State: COAS

5 minutes ago
 08 nabbed for carrying illegal arms

08 nabbed for carrying illegal arms

6 minutes ago
 Two robbers held

Two robbers held

6 minutes ago
 IIU establishes international office for foreign f ..

IIU establishes international office for foreign faculty members, students

7 minutes ago
 Three notorious dacoit gangs busted, 13 arrested

Three notorious dacoit gangs busted, 13 arrested

7 minutes ago
 New Thai PM takes office, vows four years of chang ..

New Thai PM takes office, vows four years of change

13 minutes ago
Mobile phone lifter busted

Mobile phone lifter busted

13 minutes ago
 23 flood relief camps set up in Bahawalpur

23 flood relief camps set up in Bahawalpur

13 minutes ago
 Security forces kill active terrorist in Ladha fir ..

Security forces kill active terrorist in Ladha fire exchange

14 minutes ago
 98 Power pilferers nabbed in South Punjab

98 Power pilferers nabbed in South Punjab

14 minutes ago
 Intangible cultural heritage exhibition held in Xi ..

Intangible cultural heritage exhibition held in Xinjiang

10 minutes ago
 South Korea holds air raid drill ahead of North's ..

South Korea holds air raid drill ahead of North's satellite launch

10 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan