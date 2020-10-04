DC visits flood-hit areas of Athara Hazari

(@FahadShabbir)

JHANG, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Oct, 2020 ) :-:Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Tahir Wattoo accompanied by Assistant Commissioner Mohsin Alam on Sunday visited flood-hit areas of Tehsil Athara Hazari.

Talking to the flood victims, the DC said that each and every possible relief was being provided to them.

He said health and livestock departments had set up mobile dispensaries for cattle and medical relief camps for the treatment of patients. Medicines had also been provided to the dispensaries and medical camps, he added.

He said water level in River Chenab was being monitored regularly, adding there was a good system to inform people of the areas.

The DC said the district administration was ready to cope with any emergency. He said, Rescue-1122, Civil Defence, Irrigation department and other departments concerned were alert to cope with any flood situation.

He said the district control room was functional round the clock in DC office. He pledged to resolve the problems of flood affected people.