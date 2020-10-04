UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

DC Visits Flood-hit Areas Of Athara Hazari

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Sun 04th October 2020 | 07:50 PM

DC visits flood-hit areas of Athara Hazari

JHANG, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Oct, 2020 ) :-:Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Tahir Wattoo accompanied by Assistant Commissioner Mohsin Alam on Sunday visited flood-hit areas of Tehsil Athara Hazari.

Talking to the flood victims, the DC said that each and every possible relief was being provided to them.

He said health and livestock departments had set up mobile dispensaries for cattle and medical relief camps for the treatment of patients. Medicines had also been provided to the dispensaries and medical camps, he added.

He said water level in River Chenab was being monitored regularly, adding there was a good system to inform people of the areas.

The DC said the district administration was ready to cope with any emergency. He said, Rescue-1122, Civil Defence, Irrigation department and other departments concerned were alert to cope with any flood situation.

He said the district control room was functional round the clock in DC office. He pledged to resolve the problems of flood affected people.

Related Topics

Flood Water Mobile Alert Athara Hazari Sunday

Recent Stories

Space-focused event launches Expo 2020’s themati ..

1 hour ago

Dubai Economy fines 8 businesses and warns 13 for ..

1 hour ago

Mohammed bin Rashid establishes Higher Committee f ..

2 hours ago

Mohammed bin Rashid offers condolences to Emir of ..

3 hours ago

One year to go: Switzerland to take off for Expo 2 ..

3 hours ago

Israel records 2,557 new coronavirus cases

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.