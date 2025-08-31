DC visits flood-hit areas of Lodhran

LODHRAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Aug, 2025) Deputy Commissioner Dr Lubna Nazir visited flood-hit areas

of the district on Saturday late night and oversaw evacuation

operation.

She was accompanied by administrative officers, including Additional

Deputy Commissioner (Revenue) Syed Waseem Hassan and Assistant

Commissioners Asghar Leghari, Ghulam Mustafa, and Erum Shehzadi,

Dr. Nazir.

The DC visited Basti Dera Haveli Naseer Khan and Adam Wahan and

supervised the evacuation of families and their livestock to safer locations.

Speaking on the occasion, Dr. Nazir emphasized that the evacuation operation

was being conducted under the directions of Punjab Chief Minister Maryam

Nawaz Sharif, highlighting that safety of human lives and protection of livestock

was top priority.

She urged residents to cooperate with the authorities and, if possible, move

voluntarily to designated relief camps, where all basic necessities, including

food for people and fodder for animals, had been provided by the district

administration.

Dr Nazir also assured affected families that the administration was committed

to addressing all their needs. We will never betray the trust of flood victims,

she said and added that they should have full confidence in the district

administration.

As part of her ongoing relief oversight, Dr Lubna Nazir also visited the flood

relief camp set up at Govt College Lodhran.