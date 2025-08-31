DC Visits Flood-hit Areas Of Lodhran
LODHRAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Aug, 2025) Deputy Commissioner Dr Lubna Nazir visited flood-hit areas
of the district on Saturday late night and oversaw evacuation
operation.
She was accompanied by administrative officers, including Additional
Deputy Commissioner (Revenue) Syed Waseem Hassan and Assistant
Commissioners Asghar Leghari, Ghulam Mustafa, and Erum Shehzadi,
Dr. Nazir.
The DC visited Basti Dera Haveli Naseer Khan and Adam Wahan and
supervised the evacuation of families and their livestock to safer locations.
Speaking on the occasion, Dr. Nazir emphasized that the evacuation operation
was being conducted under the directions of Punjab Chief Minister Maryam
Nawaz Sharif, highlighting that safety of human lives and protection of livestock
was top priority.
She urged residents to cooperate with the authorities and, if possible, move
voluntarily to designated relief camps, where all basic necessities, including
food for people and fodder for animals, had been provided by the district
administration.
Dr Nazir also assured affected families that the administration was committed
to addressing all their needs. We will never betray the trust of flood victims,
she said and added that they should have full confidence in the district
administration.
As part of her ongoing relief oversight, Dr Lubna Nazir also visited the flood
relief camp set up at Govt College Lodhran.
