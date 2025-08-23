Open Menu

DC Visits Flood-prone Areas Near Sutlej River

Umer Jamshaid Published August 23, 2025 | 06:10 PM

DC visits flood-prone areas near Sutlej River

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Aug, 2025) Deputy Commissioner Dr. Farhan Farooq visited several areas adjacent to the Sutlej River—including Ahmedwala Khu, Moochiwala Patan, Mari Qasim Shah, Lalla Dera, and Mangwanian Patan—to inspect the flood situation and review precautionary arrangements.

During the visit, he directed Assistant Commissioner City, Assistant Commissioner Saddar, local police, and Rescue 1122 teams to begin public announcements in all at-risk areas and to ensure immediate evacuation of residents to prevent any loss of life in case of flooding.

Dr. Farooq warned that there is a medium to high-level flood threat in the Sutlej River and stressed the need for proactive communication with the public to raise awareness and facilitate timely relocation.

He also instructed Rescue 1122 personnel and monitoring posts deployed at key locations to provide hourly updates on water levels and ensure the availability of rescue equipment and staff around the clock.

Accompanying the Deputy Commissioner during the inspection were Assistant Commissioner City Khalil Ahmed, Assistant Commissioner Saddar Qurat-ul-Ain, and District Emergency Officer Rescue 1122 Baqir Hussain.

The district administration reiterated its commitment to protecting lives and property, urging residents in vulnerable areas to cooperate fully with evacuation efforts and remain alert to official advisories.

Recent Stories

Maxwell clears President Trump, denies Epstein had ..

Maxwell clears President Trump, denies Epstein had client list

15 minutes ago
 TECNO Joins Hands with Alkhidmat Foundation to Sup ..

TECNO Joins Hands with Alkhidmat Foundation to Support Flood-Affected Families i ..

17 minutes ago
 Australia suffer fifth consecutive ODI series defe ..

Australia suffer fifth consecutive ODI series defeat against South Africa

33 minutes ago
 Eggplant: A powerful ingredient for weight loss, h ..

Eggplant: A powerful ingredient for weight loss, health benefits

43 minutes ago
 Rajab Butt reacts to arrest of fellow YouTuber Duc ..

Rajab Butt reacts to arrest of fellow YouTuber Ducky Bhai

55 minutes ago
 Emirates Rulers offer condolences to Saudi King on ..

Emirates Rulers offer condolences to Saudi King on passing of mother of Prince F ..

56 minutes ago
Kazakh President awards APC President Majid Al-Usa ..

Kazakh President awards APC President Majid Al-Usaimi 'Order of Friendship'

2 hours ago
 YouTuber Ducky Bhai’s physical remand extended f ..

YouTuber Ducky Bhai’s physical remand extended for five days

3 hours ago
 Indian RAW network busted, suspects arrested in Si ..

Indian RAW network busted, suspects arrested in Sindh CTD operation

3 hours ago

Field Marshal Munir reiterates Pakistan’s Army’s resolve to stand with Baloc ..

3 hours ago
 Extreme heat kills more than 1,300 prople in Portu ..

Extreme heat kills more than 1,300 prople in Portugal

3 hours ago
 UAE boats dominate sprint scene at F1H2O World Cha ..

UAE boats dominate sprint scene at F1H2O World Championship opener in Lake Toba

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan