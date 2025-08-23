DC visits flood-prone areas near Sutlej River

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Aug, 2025) Deputy Commissioner Dr. Farhan Farooq visited several areas adjacent to the Sutlej River—including Ahmedwala Khu, Moochiwala Patan, Mari Qasim Shah, Lalla Dera, and Mangwanian Patan—to inspect the flood situation and review precautionary arrangements.

During the visit, he directed Assistant Commissioner City, Assistant Commissioner Saddar, local police, and Rescue 1122 teams to begin public announcements in all at-risk areas and to ensure immediate evacuation of residents to prevent any loss of life in case of flooding.

Dr. Farooq warned that there is a medium to high-level flood threat in the Sutlej River and stressed the need for proactive communication with the public to raise awareness and facilitate timely relocation.

He also instructed Rescue 1122 personnel and monitoring posts deployed at key locations to provide hourly updates on water levels and ensure the availability of rescue equipment and staff around the clock.

Accompanying the Deputy Commissioner during the inspection were Assistant Commissioner City Khalil Ahmed, Assistant Commissioner Saddar Qurat-ul-Ain, and District Emergency Officer Rescue 1122 Baqir Hussain.

The district administration reiterated its commitment to protecting lives and property, urging residents in vulnerable areas to cooperate fully with evacuation efforts and remain alert to official advisories.