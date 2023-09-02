DC visits flood relief camp

(@FahadShabbir)

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Sep, 2023 ) :Deputy Commissioner (DC) Zaheer Anwar Jappa on Saturday visited the flood relief camp established at Fatuwali, near Sama Satta.

He reviewed the quality of food and other facilities provided to the flood victims. Assistant Commissioner Bahawalpur City Adeel Khan was also present with him.

Deputy Commissioner Bahawalpur met the flood victims living in the flood relief camp and had food with them. The Deputy Commissioner asked the flood victims about the facilities provided in the flood relief camp and gave instructions to solve their problems. Deputy Commissioner Bahawalpur further said that the district administration is providing food items to the flood victims. He said that all the matters related to flood relief are being supervised by the assistant commissioners and revenue staff of the respective tehsils.