DC Visits Flood Relief Camp

Muhammad Irfan Published September 20, 2025 | 05:20 PM

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Sep, 2025) Deputy Commissioner Dr. Farhan Farooq conducted a detailed visit to the flood relief camp set up in Baqarpur to support families affected by the recent floods. During the visit, he interacted with flood victims, listened to their concerns, and distributed ration bags, clothing, essential items, and gifts to provide immediate relief and ease their hardships.

He was accompanied by Assistant Commissioner Bahawalpur City, Khaleel Ahmed. A medical team from Shahida islam Medical College was also present at the camp, offering first aid services and raising awareness about disease prevention among the affected population.

Farhan Farooq inspected various sections of the camp and reviewed the ongoing relief activities. He directed concerned officials to ensure the provision of all possible facilities to the displaced families.

Speaking on the occasion, he stated that the district administration, under the directives of the Government of Punjab, is making every effort to expedite relief and assistance operations. He further emphasized that the administration is actively monitoring the flood-affected areas and that all departments remain on high alert to respond promptly to any emergency situation.

