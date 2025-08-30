DC Visits Flood Relief Camps
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 30, 2025 | 11:30 PM
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Aug, 2025) Deputy Commissioner Nadeem Nasir on Saturday said that unity and cooperation are
the true strength in coping with natural calamities.
On the fourth consecutive day of field inspections, he visited Mari Pattan area of Tandlianwala
to review the flood situation.
He was joined by Deputy Commissioner Okara Ahmad Usman Javed and they together conducted
a joint visit at the Ravi Bridge where they directed district authorities of both regions to make flood-control measures more effective.
Army officers, assistant commissioner Tandlianwala, irrigation officials and other concerned departments were also present.
The irrigation official briefed the deputy commissioner and said water flow at Mari Pattan has reached 200,000 cusecs which resulted in a high flood situation.
Rescue 1122 official briefed about ongoing evacuation and relief operations and said that flood victims were being shifted to safe locations very quickly.
On this occasion, DC Nadeem Nasir said that water level in River Ravi is continuously rising, but timely administrative action has ensured relocation of residents from vulnerable areas.
He informed that nine union councils and 25 villages of Faisalabad district have been affected due to recent flood while severely hit areas have already been evacuated.
He said that flood-affected families are being provided all basic facilities in relief camps along with three quality meals a day.
He assured that joint efforts of Faisalabad and Okara administrations would further strengthen relief operations by ensuring victims do not face hardships.
Late night, the deputy commissioner also paid a surprise visit to flood relief camps established in Tandlianwala at Government High school Chak No.619 and Government Elementary School.
He met with flood-hit families, listened to their grievances and issued immediate directives for redressal of the same.
During inspection, the DC reviewed arrangements for food supply, medical care and other basic needs at the camps.
