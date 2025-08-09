DC visits flood relief & monitoring camps

LODHRAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Aug, 2025) Deputy Commissioner Dr Lubna Nazir conducted a detailed visit to various flood relief and monitoring camps established in response to expected flood threats across the district.

The visit included key locations such as Basti Jagir Horan, Zameendara Bund Adam Wahan and Jhok Janan.

DC Dr. Lubna Nazir stated that the district administration was fully alert and actively engaged to tackle any emergency like situation due to expected flood. She said that the flood relief camps have been established to tackle the expected flood situation.

Dr. Nazir inspected flood relief camp at Government Boys High school, Adam Wahan and Basti Jagir Horan Flood Relief & Monitoring Camp, where she was briefed by field officers on the ground.

She was accompanied by Additional Deputy Commissioner Revenue (ADCR) Syed Waseem Hassan, District Emergency Officer Engineer Shakeel Ahmed, Assistant Commissioner Lodhran Iram Shehzadi and XEN Irrigation Rizwan Akram. Several other senior officials, including CEO Health Dr. Farhan Saeed Sameja, District Health officer Dr. Riaz Hussain, and District Civil Defence officer Tahir Abbas Bhutta, were also present.

During the briefing, District Emergency Officer Rescue 1122 Engineer Shakeel Ahmed shared a comprehensive overview of the flood response strategy, including emergency rescue operations, flood-fighting arrangements, and public safety measures.