DC visits flooded affected areas along with parliamentarians

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Sep, 2025) Deputy Commissioner Dr. Farhan Farooq, accompanied by MNA Mian Muhammad Usman Najeeb Owaisi and MPA Khalid Mehmood Babar Waran, visited several flood-affected areas, including Pipli Rajan in Tehsil Ahmadpur East, Ghluwan, and Jhangra Sharqi. He also conducted inspections in Ali Wahan and Mauza Nakhloor, where severe erosion by the Sutlej River is currently taking place.

During the visit, Dr. Farooq personally reviewed the rising floodwaters, assessed potential risks, and monitored ongoing relief operations. He stated that 42,000 people have already been relocated to safe locations and reaffirmed that protecting human lives and livestock remains the district administration’s top priority.

Dr. Farooq noted that, under the directives of Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz, the district administration has established 27 flood relief camps, where displaced families are being provided with food and fodder for their animals. He added that the evacuation process has been expedited on the Chief Minister’s special instructions to ensure the safety of both residents and their livestock.

To provide medical assistance, 26 "Clinic on Wheels" mobile units are operating in the affected areas, while a field hospital has been activated in Jhangra Sharqi to deliver advanced healthcare services. Meanwhile, the livestock department is conducting emergency vaccination drives, and 1,000 kilograms of animal feed has been distributed among displaced families.

The Deputy Commissioner confirmed that all government departments and administrative machinery are fully mobilized for relief and rescue operations. He also informed that 82 public and private schools in flood-affected areas have been temporarily closed, but students and teachers have been relocated to nearby safe schools, ensuring the continuity of education.

Dr. Farooq concluded by stating that no human or livestock casualties have been reported in the district so far, and reiterated the administration’s commitment to safeguarding every life.