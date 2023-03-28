DC visits flour distribution points in Yazman, Ahmadpur East

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Mar, 2023 ) :Deputy Commissioner Bahawalpur Zaheer Anwar Jappa on Tuesday visited the flour distribution points set up in Yazman, Tailwala, and Adda 42.

He reviewed the process of flour distribution and monitored the performance of the staff and also checked the sitting and tents arrangement for the people visiting distribution points.

The DC also inspected the medical camp and separate counters for the aged and persons with disabilities. He directed the authorities concerned to properly handle all matters related to flour distribution and distribute maximum flour bags in the shortest possible time.

Later, he visited Ahmed Pur East where he inspected the flour distribution point at Govt SA Boys High school. He checked the counters for aged people, besides monitoring the seating arrangements and the health camp.

Jappa also visited the flour distribution point that was established at Eidgah Bahawalpur.