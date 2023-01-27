DC visits flour mills, inspects flour quality

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

BAJAUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jan, 2023 ) Deputy Commissioner Fahad Wazir on Friday visited various flour mills and inspected quality of wheat flour.

He also inspected weight of flour bags, price and record of mills. The deputy commissioner also contacted flour distribution outlets and inquired about availability of staple item.

He warned of strict action against flour mills and dealers who failed to compile record and said that overpricing of flour would not be tolerated. Fahad directed the food department to check record of dealers and flour mills daily without any discrimination.