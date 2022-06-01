UrduPoint.com

DC Visits Flour Mills To Check Record, Quality Of Flour

Sumaira FH Published June 01, 2022 | 07:40 PM

DC visits flour mills to check record, quality of flour

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Rawalpindi Tahir Farooq on Wednesday visited different flour mills including Al-Qamar, Al-Hilal and Al-Khurram and inspected wheat purchase record and supply of flour bags to the flour dealers besides checking quality of flour

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jun, 2022 ) :Deputy Commissioner (DC) Rawalpindi Tahir Farooq on Wednesday visited different flour mills including Al-Qamar, Al-Hilal and Al-Khurram and inspected wheat purchase record and supply of flour bags to the flour dealers besides checking quality of flour.

According to Tahir Farooq, smuggling of wheat and flour would not be tolerated and strict action would be taken against the violators.

The DC said that Rawalpindi district administration was taking solid steps to ensure implementation of the rates of wheat flour bags fixed by the Punjab government.

Meanwhile, Assistant Commissioner, Gujar Khan, Zeb Nasir also visited New Pak Flour Mill in Gujar Khan area and inspected record of the stock.

She also checked the record of the supply to the flour dealers.

According to a district administration spokesman, DC Rawalpindi Tahir Farooq had formed special Flour Mills Monitoring Committees at Tehsil level in light of the orders of the Punjab Government to monitor the quantity of wheat being supplied to each flour mill on daily basis.

The committees were directed to oversee other measures to ensure supply of flour in the open market.

He informed that the concerned Assistant Commissioner of each tehsil was convener of the Flour Mills Monitoring Committee while the concerned Assistant Food Controller was Secretary of the committee.

The committee members included food grain inspector, price control magistrate and assistant director agriculture extension, he added.

The committees set up at the tehsil level had been directed to review that how many bags of flour each mill was producing daily besides checking the details of flour bags being provided to the dealers by each flour mill, he said, adding that the committees were also instructed to address the complaints of the citizens regarding the availability of flour bags.

The committees were asked to compile their reports on daily basis which should be sent to the DC office and other departments concerned.

Related Topics

Government Of Punjab Agriculture Rawalpindi Nasir Price Gujar Khan Market Wheat Flour

Recent Stories

President Erdogan warmly receives PM

President Erdogan warmly receives PM

1 minute ago
 IESCO issues power suspension programme

IESCO issues power suspension programme

1 minute ago
 PIA special flight to take 150 Pak students to Chi ..

PIA special flight to take 150 Pak students to China on 7th June

1 minute ago
 Trackers installed in 315 buses to prevent acciden ..

Trackers installed in 315 buses to prevent accidents on NHs: SP traffic

1 minute ago
 Transgender protection bill submitted

Transgender protection bill submitted

4 minutes ago
 Swedish Prime Minister Hopes to Meet Soon With Tur ..

Swedish Prime Minister Hopes to Meet Soon With Turkish Officials Over NATO Bid

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.