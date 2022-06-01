DC visits flour mills to check record, quality of flour

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Rawalpindi Tahir Farooq on Wednesday visited different flour mills including Al-Qamar, Al-Hilal and Al-Khurram and inspected wheat purchase record and supply of flour bags to the flour dealers besides checking quality of flour

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jun, 2022 ) :Deputy Commissioner (DC) Rawalpindi Tahir Farooq on Wednesday visited different flour mills including Al-Qamar, Al-Hilal and Al-Khurram and inspected wheat purchase record and supply of flour bags to the flour dealers besides checking quality of flour.

According to Tahir Farooq, smuggling of wheat and flour would not be tolerated and strict action would be taken against the violators.

The DC said that Rawalpindi district administration was taking solid steps to ensure implementation of the rates of wheat flour bags fixed by the Punjab government.

Meanwhile, Assistant Commissioner, Gujar Khan, Zeb Nasir also visited New Pak Flour Mill in Gujar Khan area and inspected record of the stock.

She also checked the record of the supply to the flour dealers.

According to a district administration spokesman, DC Rawalpindi Tahir Farooq had formed special Flour Mills Monitoring Committees at Tehsil level in light of the orders of the Punjab Government to monitor the quantity of wheat being supplied to each flour mill on daily basis.

The committees were directed to oversee other measures to ensure supply of flour in the open market.

He informed that the concerned Assistant Commissioner of each tehsil was convener of the Flour Mills Monitoring Committee while the concerned Assistant Food Controller was Secretary of the committee.

The committee members included food grain inspector, price control magistrate and assistant director agriculture extension, he added.

The committees set up at the tehsil level had been directed to review that how many bags of flour each mill was producing daily besides checking the details of flour bags being provided to the dealers by each flour mill, he said, adding that the committees were also instructed to address the complaints of the citizens regarding the availability of flour bags.

The committees were asked to compile their reports on daily basis which should be sent to the DC office and other departments concerned.