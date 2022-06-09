UrduPoint.com

DC Visits Flour Sale Points In Sanda

Umer Jamshaid Published June 09, 2022 | 10:07 PM

DC visits flour sale points in Sanda

Deputy Commissioner Umer Sher Chattha on Thursday visited flour sale points in Sanda area and reviewed the prices of 'Roti' and 'Naan' at various shops

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jun, 2022 ) :Deputy Commissioner Umer Sher Chattha on Thursday visited flour sale points in Sanda area and reviewed the prices of 'Roti' and 'Naan' at various shops.

According to official sources here, during the visit DC reviewed the availability, supply and weight of flour being sold on subsidized price.

The DC said that flour was available in abundance at the sale points.

Umer Sher Chattha asked the 'Roti' and 'Naan' sellers to sale both at fixed prices.

He said that district administration would not allow to sale 'Roti' at a price of Rs 12 against the fixed rate of Rs 10 and 'Naan' of Rs 18 against the fixed price of Rs 12.

Related Topics

Visit Sale Price Weight Flour

Recent Stories

Mohammad Hasnain allowed to resume bowling

Mohammad Hasnain allowed to resume bowling

3 minutes ago
 Nawaz tasks some leaders to prepare for next gener ..

Nawaz tasks some leaders to prepare for next general elections

8 minutes ago
 A green industrial revolution is underway in Swede ..

A green industrial revolution is underway in Sweden: Ambassador

6 minutes ago
 Man dies in road accident

Man dies in road accident

6 minutes ago
 Polio will be completely eradicated from Balochist ..

Polio will be completely eradicated from Balochistan: Chief Secretary

6 minutes ago
 Trade & Investment Officers' delegation visits PHM ..

Trade & Investment Officers' delegation visits PHMA

6 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.