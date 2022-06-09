DC visits flour sale points in Sanda

Deputy Commissioner Umer Sher Chattha on Thursday visited flour sale points in Sanda area and reviewed the prices of 'Roti' and 'Naan' at various shops

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jun, 2022 ) :Deputy Commissioner Umer Sher Chattha on Thursday visited flour sale points in Sanda area and reviewed the prices of 'Roti' and 'Naan' at various shops.

According to official sources here, during the visit DC reviewed the availability, supply and weight of flour being sold on subsidized price.

The DC said that flour was available in abundance at the sale points.

Umer Sher Chattha asked the 'Roti' and 'Naan' sellers to sale both at fixed prices.

He said that district administration would not allow to sale 'Roti' at a price of Rs 12 against the fixed rate of Rs 10 and 'Naan' of Rs 18 against the fixed price of Rs 12.