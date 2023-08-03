DC visits FMU Allied Hospital-II, inspects medical facilities

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Aug, 2023 ) :Deputy Commissioner Ali Anan Qamar visited Faisalabad Medical University (FMU) Allied Hospital-II, here on Thursday.

He inspected medical facilities being provided to patients in the wards.

He also checked the functioning of air-conditioners.

He also went to the pharmacy and checked the stock of medicines and cleanliness arrangements in the hospital.

The DC also reviewed the duty rosters of doctors and paramedic staff and inquired after the patients.