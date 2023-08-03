Open Menu

DC Visits FMU Allied Hospital-II, Inspects Medical Facilities

Faizan Hashmi Published August 03, 2023 | 06:30 PM

DC visits FMU Allied Hospital-II, inspects medical facilities

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Aug, 2023 ) :Deputy Commissioner Ali Anan Qamar visited Faisalabad Medical University (FMU) Allied Hospital-II, here on Thursday.

He inspected medical facilities being provided to patients in the wards.

He also checked the functioning of air-conditioners.

He also went to the pharmacy and checked the stock of medicines and cleanliness arrangements in the hospital.

The DC also reviewed the duty rosters of doctors and paramedic staff and inquired after the patients.

Related Topics

Faisalabad

Recent Stories

PCB mourns the passing of former Chairman Ijaz But ..

PCB mourns the passing of former Chairman Ijaz Butt

20 minutes ago
 55% boost in domestic sales, 45% surge in internat ..

55% boost in domestic sales, 45% surge in international exports in H1 2023: Emir ..

39 minutes ago
 PM inaugurates newly constructed Bhara Kahu bypass ..

PM inaugurates newly constructed Bhara Kahu bypass project

2 hours ago
 Pak, Iran chalked out five-year trade cooperation ..

Pak, Iran chalked out five-year trade cooperation plan with $5bln target

2 hours ago
 Pakistan, US agree to enhance cooperation in diver ..

Pakistan, US agree to enhance cooperation in diverse fields

5 hours ago
 PSX witnesses surge as KSE-100 Index crosses 49,00 ..

PSX witnesses surge as KSE-100 Index crosses 49,000 mark after six years

5 hours ago
SC resumes hearing of pleas challenging military t ..

SC resumes hearing of pleas challenging military trials

5 hours ago
 GMC, an ideal platform for fast-tracking media sec ..

GMC, an ideal platform for fast-tracking media sector&#039;s development, exchan ..

6 hours ago
 Dar commends FBR for collecting over Rs7b in last ..

Dar commends FBR for collecting over Rs7b in last fiscal year

7 hours ago
 PM inaugurates Bhara Kahu bypass in Islamabad

PM inaugurates Bhara Kahu bypass in Islamabad

7 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 3 August 2023

9 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 03 August 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 03 August 2023

10 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan