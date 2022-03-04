DC visits Fortress Stadium, reviews preparations of Horse & Cattle show

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Mar, 2022 ) :Deputy Commissioner Umar Sher Chattha on Friday visited the Fortress Stadium to review arrangements for traditional Horse and Cattle show to be held on March 10.

The deputy commissioner directed the officers to use all available resources to organize the show. He said the three-day show would conclude on March 12.

The DC also reviewed measures and directed the authorities concernedto improve it further.