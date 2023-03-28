UrduPoint.com

DC Visits Free Flour Distribution Centers

Muhammad Irfan Published March 28, 2023 | 02:00 PM

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Mar, 2023 ) :Deputy Commissioner Sialkot Adnan Mehmood Awan on Tuesday visited Anwar Club, Rehmat Marriage Hall, Venus Marriage Hall and Sambrial and distributed free flour under the special Ramazan package of the Punjab government.

Assistant Commissioner Ahsan Mumtaz and District Officer Industries Rashida Batool informed the DC about the measures regarding facilities provided to the citizens.

Deputy Commissioner Adnan Mehmood Awan said, as per the direction of the Chief Minister Punjab, the quota had been increased for providing free flour to citizens in Sialkot district, now people coming to the centre would be able to get two bags of flour at the same time.

He said that double shift had been started at three centres in Sialkot, other centres had also been built in open places where there was good provision of seating, shade and fans for the citizens.

He said the district administration was determined to provide full facilities to the deserving families regarding the special relief package of the Punjabgovernment. Assistant Commissioners (ACs) in four tehsils of the districtwere monitoring the flour distribution process themselves, he added.

