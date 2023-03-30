DC visits free flour distribution centres

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Mar, 2023 ) :Deputy Commissioner Capt (retd) Shoaib Ali visited free flour distribution centres here on Thursday and inspected the process of flour distribution under the special Ramazan package of the Punjab government.

The centres visited by him were set up at Happy Marriage Hall, Crown Palace, Defence Orchard and Secondary board.

The DC met people and asked them about smooth supply of the commodity to them. He said that as per directions of the Punjab caretaker chief minister, quota had been increased for providing free flour to citizens in Sargodha district, and now people coming to the centre would get two bags of flour at the same time.

Shoaib Ali said that free flour was available 24 hours at four distribution points in the city, while at all centres, seating, shade and fans had been arranged for people.

Assistant commissioners of all tehsils were monitoring the flour distribution process themselves, he added.