UrduPoint.com

DC Visits Free Flour Distribution Centres

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 02, 2023 | 12:40 PM

DC visits free flour distribution centres

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Apr, 2023 ) :Deputy Commissioner Adnan Mehmood Awan visited free flour distribution centres of Sialkot, Sambrial, Daska, Pasrur tehsils and inspected the flour distribution arrangements there.

Assistant Commissioners- Ghulam Sarwar, Ahsan Mumtaz, Muhammed Faisal and Qamar Mehmood Manj briefed them regarding the arrangements at the centers.

Deputy Commissioner Adnan Mehmood Awan distributed free flour at Anwar Club, Hockey Stadium, Syedan-wali in tehsil Sialkot, Noor Mehal Marquee in tehsil Sambrial, Municipal Committee office in tehsil Daska and Saadanwali in Pasrur.

The Deputy Commissioner said that 200,000 bags of free flour had been supplied to all the centers on April 1, while 649,987 bags of free flour had been distributed in the district till March 30.

He said that special arrangements had been made to protect the trucks loaded withflour from rain in bad weather, similarly, special attention was being paid to the securityarrangements at the points.

Related Topics

Hockey Weather Sialkot Daska Pasrur Sambrial March April All From Flour

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 2 April 2023

3 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 2nd April 2023

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 2nd April 2023

3 hours ago
 Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah receives Ramadan well-wish ..

Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah receives Ramadan well-wishers

10 hours ago
 Ajman Ruler receives Ramadan well-wishers

Ajman Ruler receives Ramadan well-wishers

10 hours ago
 Ahmed Omar Hashem named &#039;Islamic Personality ..

Ahmed Omar Hashem named &#039;Islamic Personality of Dubai International Quran A ..

10 hours ago
 Fujairah Ruler receives Ramadan well-wishers

Fujairah Ruler receives Ramadan well-wishers

11 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.