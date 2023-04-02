DC visits free flour distribution centres

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Apr, 2023 ) :Deputy Commissioner Adnan Mehmood Awan visited free flour distribution centres of Sialkot, Sambrial, Daska, Pasrur tehsils and inspected the flour distribution arrangements there.

Assistant Commissioners- Ghulam Sarwar, Ahsan Mumtaz, Muhammed Faisal and Qamar Mehmood Manj briefed them regarding the arrangements at the centers.

Deputy Commissioner Adnan Mehmood Awan distributed free flour at Anwar Club, Hockey Stadium, Syedan-wali in tehsil Sialkot, Noor Mehal Marquee in tehsil Sambrial, Municipal Committee office in tehsil Daska and Saadanwali in Pasrur.

The Deputy Commissioner said that 200,000 bags of free flour had been supplied to all the centers on April 1, while 649,987 bags of free flour had been distributed in the district till March 30.

He said that special arrangements had been made to protect the trucks loaded withflour from rain in bad weather, similarly, special attention was being paid to the securityarrangements at the points.