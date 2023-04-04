Close
DC Visits Free Flour Distribution Centres

Sumaira FH Published April 04, 2023 | 05:20 PM

DC visits free flour distribution centres

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Apr, 2023 ) :Deputy Commissioner Capt (Retd) Shoaib Ali on Tuesday visited various free flour distribution centres set up in various parts of the city and inspected the process of flour distribution under the special Ramazan package of the Punjab government.

He reviewed the free flour distribution process, flour stock, attendance and availability of staff deployed at the centre, besides security arrangements.

The Deputy Commissioner met people and inquired them about the supply of commodity to them.

He said that as per directions of the Punjab caretaker chief minister, quota had been increased for providing free flour to citizens in Sargodha district, and now people coming to the centrewould get two bags of flour at the same time.

Assistant Commissioners of all districts were monitoring the flour distribution process themselves, he added.

