DC visits free flour distribution points to check delivery process

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Mar, 2023 ) :Deputy Commissioner (DC) Rawalpindi Hasan Waqar Cheema here on Tuesday visited Liaquat Bagh and Stadium Road free flour mega distribution points and reviewed the flour delivery process and other administrative matters.

The DC also interacted with the citizens and inquired about the arrangements and flour supply.

Hasan Waqar Cheema said that the government was making efforts to provide relief to the citizens and supply free flour to deserving families.

He informed that over 200,000 families had been provided flour while the target of 500,000 deserving families was set for Rawalpindi district under the scheme.

Two flour bags are being given to the deserving families who were earlier provided one bag, he said adding, the government had enhanced the supply of free flour bags to facilitate the citizens.

The process of distributing free flour to more than 500,000 deserving families in the Rawalpindi district was going on, he said.