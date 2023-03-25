UrduPoint.com

DC Visits Free Flour Distribution Points To Review Arrangements

March 25, 2023

DC visits free flour distribution points to review arrangements

Deputy Commissioner Bahawalpur Zaheer Anwar Jappa visited free flour distribution points established at Government Abbasia Higher Secondary School and Dring Stadium Bahawalpur

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Mar, 2023 ) :Deputy Commissioner Bahawalpur Zaheer Anwar Jappa visited free flour distribution points established at Government Abbasia Higher Secondary school and Dring Stadium Bahawalpur.

He reviewed the arrangements related to free flour distribution.

He monitored the performance of the working staff and also inspected the medical camps at the free flour distribution points.

He said separate counters should also be established for aged people, adding that the DC said the process of free flour bag distribution should be completed properly and maximum flour bags should be distributed to the deserving people in the shortest possible time.

