DC visits free flour distribution points to review arrangements

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Apr, 2023 ) :Deputy Commissioner Zaheer Anwar Jappa visited Dring Stadium Bahawalpur and other places in the district to review the free flour distribution.

He inspected counters organized for the aged and disabled persons. He also visited the medical camps and seating areas for visitors.

Deputy Commissioner reviewed the performance of the staff at the screening counters.

He directed that flour bags should be provided to the maximum number of eligible persons in the shortest possible time. He said free flour bags should be provided to special persons on a priority basis and staff should deliver the flour bags to their ride for their convenience.