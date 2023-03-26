DC visits free flour points, inspects arrangements

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Mar, 2023 ) :Deputy Commissioner Lahore Rafia Haider visited various free flour distribution points in the provincial capital and monitored the process and arrangements on Sunday.

She visited 21 centers, out of 42 points in the city and issued orders for redressing grievances of people. She appreciated the staff after finding the public satisfied with the facility.

Rafia Haider said around 39,359 flour bags were distributed in Lahore on Sunday till 2 pm and a total of 508,200 bags were distributed in the city from start of the facility.

The rapid response team of the commissioner officer had also formed to ensure smooth supply of free flour to needy persons, she added.

The DC directed the assistant commissioners to improve arrangements. She said that the purpose of distribution of free flour under the Ramazan package was to provide relief to deserving people, adding that full attention should be paid for convenience of people at flour distribution points.