UrduPoint.com

DC Visits Free Flour Points, Inspects Arrangements

Sumaira FH Published March 26, 2023 | 05:10 PM

DC visits free flour points, inspects arrangements

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Mar, 2023 ) :Deputy Commissioner Lahore Rafia Haider visited various free flour distribution points in the provincial capital and monitored the process and arrangements on Sunday.

She visited 21 centers, out of 42 points in the city and issued orders for redressing grievances of people. She appreciated the staff after finding the public satisfied with the facility.

Rafia Haider said around 39,359 flour bags were distributed in Lahore on Sunday till 2 pm and a total of 508,200 bags were distributed in the city from start of the facility.

The rapid response team of the commissioner officer had also formed to ensure smooth supply of free flour to needy persons, she added.

The DC directed the assistant commissioners to improve arrangements. She said that the purpose of distribution of free flour under the Ramazan package was to provide relief to deserving people, adding that full attention should be paid for convenience of people at flour distribution points.

Related Topics

Lahore Sunday From Flour

Recent Stories

Sheikh Zayed Housing Programme issues 432 decision ..

Sheikh Zayed Housing Programme issues 432 decisions worth AED 299 million

4 hours ago
 UAE leaders congratulate President of Bangladesh o ..

UAE leaders congratulate President of Bangladesh on Independence Day

5 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 26 March 2023

8 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 26th March 2023

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 26th March 2023

8 hours ago
 Spain beat Norway 3-0 in Euro 2024 Qualifying

Spain beat Norway 3-0 in Euro 2024 Qualifying

14 hours ago
 Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah receives Ramadan well-wish ..

Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah receives Ramadan well-wishers

14 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.