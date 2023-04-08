DC visits free flour supply centre

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Apr, 2023 ) :Deputy Commissioner Adnan Mehmood Awan on Saturday inspected a center set up for free supply of flour.

Center In charge District Officer Industries Rashida Batool gave a briefing.

The DC said that a total of 17,404 bags of free flour had been provided in the district on April 6.

Due to decrease in number of people, Qila Qalarwala and Klaswala centers wouldbe shifted to an alternative place, he added.