DC visits fruit and vegetable market

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Apr, 2021 ) :Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Ali on Friday visited fruit and vegetable market, Ghulam Muhammad Abad, to check prices.

He also observed the auction process of fruit and vegetable in different sheds and directed the commission agents to refrain from increasing prices without any justification.

He asked the market committee staff to ensure transparent auction of fruits and vegetables to check artificial price hike.