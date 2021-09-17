UrduPoint.com

DC Visits Fruit And Vegetable Market

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Fri 17th September 2021 | 06:00 PM

DC visits fruit and vegetable market

NAROWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Sep, 2021 ) :Deputy Commissioner Narowal Nabila Irfan visited vegetable and fruit Market early in the morning.

Secretary Market Committee Malik Muzaffar Arshad and others also accompanied the DC during the visit.

The DC inspected the quality of vegetables and fruits being supplied ti the market and also reviewed the auction process.

She directed the officials of the market committee to closely monitor the auction, especially the prices of tomatoes, onions and other food items and try to provide relief to the people as much as possible.

She said that the supply of clean and fresh vegetables to the people at affordable prices would be ensured at all costs.

