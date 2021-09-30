DC visits fruit and vegetable market

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Sep, 2021 ) :Deputy Commissioner Sialkot Tahir Farooq visited new vegetable and fruit market Sialkot early in the morning, reviewed in details the supply and demand of vegetables and fruits and inspected the auction process here Thursday.

On the occasion,the DC directed Secretary Market Committee Abdullah to be present in all the auctions held in the markets and ensure the auction process transparent,adding that the process of auctions in all the vegetable and fruit markets of Sialkot district was being monitored on daily basis.

He directed the secretary to ensure timely delivery of the price list in the city and the shopkeepers were required to display the list in the prominent places otherwise fine will be imposed.

He warned that illegal profiteering and hoarding will not be tolerated.