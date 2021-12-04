DC visits fruit and vegetable market

UrduPoint.com

NAROWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Dec, 2021 ) :Deputy Commissioner Narowal Nabila Irfan visited vegetable and fruit market Saturday morning, reviewed the supply and demand of vegetables and fruits and inspected the bidding process.

The DC also inspected various stalls at the market.

She said the purpose of reviewing the bidding process was to supply cheap fruits and vegetables in the market.

The DC said that the administration would take stern action over unjustified price-hike and illegal profiteers.

She directed the shopkeepers to display price lists at prominent places and avoid overcharging.

