DC Visits Fruit And Vegetable Market

Umer Jamshaid Published March 19, 2024 | 04:20 PM

DC visits fruit and vegetable market

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Mar, 2024) Deputy Commissioner Sialkot Muhammad Zulqarnain visited the vegetable and fruit market for the eighth consecutive day early Tuesday morning.

He conducted the auction under his supervision.

He said that a price mechanism was active to control food prices across the district.

He said that in last 24 hours, price magistrate had made 1956 inspections and a fine of Rs 231,000 was imposed on 55 profiteers while 4 cases were registered against illicit profiteers.

Three business centers were sealed and 5 profiteers were detained, he added.

