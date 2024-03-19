DC Visits Fruit And Vegetable Market
Umer Jamshaid Published March 19, 2024 | 04:20 PM
SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Mar, 2024) Deputy Commissioner Sialkot Muhammad Zulqarnain visited the vegetable and fruit market for the eighth consecutive day early Tuesday morning.
He conducted the auction under his supervision.
He said that a price mechanism was active to control food prices across the district.
He said that in last 24 hours, price magistrate had made 1956 inspections and a fine of Rs 231,000 was imposed on 55 profiteers while 4 cases were registered against illicit profiteers.
Three business centers were sealed and 5 profiteers were detained, he added.
Recent Stories
Pakistan attaches great value to its fraternal ties with Bahrain: President
Pakistan denounces fresh round of curbs on Kashmiri political parties
Shadab Khan honors mother, wife with PSL 9 medal, award
US urges Taliban to stop terrorist attacks on Pakistan from Afghan Soil
Nawaz Sharif decides to travel to KSA, London
New political party to emerge soon, says Shahhid Khaqan Abbasi
Islamabad United win hearts, expresses solidarity with Palestinians
Vivo Unveils the Future of Portrait Photography with the Premium and Elegant V30 ..
Infinix NOTE 40 series defies norms with the introduction of upto 20W MagCharge ..
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 19 March 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 19 March 2024
'Charter of economy is the need of the hour': Asif
More Stories From Pakistan
-
DC visits Ramzan Bazaar8 seconds ago
-
Pakistan highly values its ties with Bahrain: President11 seconds ago
-
Federal Board announces implementation of national curriculum from academic year 202425 seconds ago
-
Spoiled meat seized, fines imposed10 minutes ago
-
About 75 per cent Negahban package distributed in Rajanpur10 minutes ago
-
Five gangsters held10 minutes ago
-
Pakistan denounces fresh round of curbs on Kashmiri political parties10 minutes ago
-
Shoe factory catches fire in Sheikhupura10 minutes ago
-
Two held for running fancy gambling in city20 minutes ago
-
Dera police committed to protecting citizens’ lives, property: DPO20 minutes ago
-
Rescue 1122 arranges life support training for police20 minutes ago
-
Iranian Consul General calls on CM Punjab20 minutes ago