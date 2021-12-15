DC visits fruit markets to review prices

Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Khidhar Afzal Chaudhry accompanied by officials visited the fruit and vegetable market on Wednesday and reviewed the quality and prices of fruits and vegetables

VEHARI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Dec, 2021 ) :Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Khidhar Afzal Chaudhry accompanied by officials visited the fruit and vegetable market on Wednesday and reviewed the quality and prices of fruits and vegetables.

According to official sources, he urged the fruit sellers and commission agents to bring good quality vegetables and fruit to the market.

He directed the price control magistrates to keep a close watch on quality and prices.

He urged the shopkeepers to ensure cleanliness in the market.