UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

DC Visits Fruit, Vegetable Market

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Sun 18th October 2020 | 09:40 PM

DC visits fruit, vegetable market

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Oct, 2020 ) :Deputy Commissioner (DC) Muhammad Ali visited fruits and vegetables market and inspected bidding process and wholesale prices.

Assistant Commissioner (Sadar) Umar Maqbool, Assistant Director Agriculture Abdul Rehman and officers of the market committee were also present on the occasion.

Deputy Commissioner went to various stalls and checked prices of vegetables and fruits as well as their qualities while reviewing the auction procedure.

He said that bids in the vegetable markets were being monitored to save people from inflation and no middleman would be allowed to increase wholesale price without any justification.

He checked the availability of price list and paid a detailed visit to vegetable market.

He also inquired from the shoppers about terms and quality of the bids.

Related Topics

Agriculture Visit Price Muhammad Ali Market From

Recent Stories

Iran-backed Houthi militia fires ballistic missile ..

29 minutes ago

GCC Education Undersecretaries hold 4th meeting un ..

44 minutes ago

Post-COVID economic plan’s 33 initiatives call f ..

44 minutes ago

Dubai Economy organises ‘Future Economy Lab’ t ..

44 minutes ago

Number of UAE telecommunications subscribers up to ..

44 minutes ago

Dubai Sports Council opens registration for Novemb ..

44 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.