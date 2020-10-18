DC visits fruit, vegetable market

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Oct, 2020 ) :Deputy Commissioner (DC) Muhammad Ali visited fruits and vegetables market and inspected bidding process and wholesale prices.

Assistant Commissioner (Sadar) Umar Maqbool, Assistant Director Agriculture Abdul Rehman and officers of the market committee were also present on the occasion.

Deputy Commissioner went to various stalls and checked prices of vegetables and fruits as well as their qualities while reviewing the auction procedure.

He said that bids in the vegetable markets were being monitored to save people from inflation and no middleman would be allowed to increase wholesale price without any justification.

He checked the availability of price list and paid a detailed visit to vegetable market.

He also inquired from the shoppers about terms and quality of the bids.