DC visits fruit, vegetable market

Deputy Commissioner Abdullah Nayyar Sheikh visited vegetable and fruit market here on Friday

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Oct, 2020 ) :Deputy Commissioner Abdullah Nayyar Sheikh visited vegetable and fruit market here on Friday.

The DC visited various sale points and reviewed the auction process besides checking prices of fruits and vegetables.

He directed the market committee to maintain stability in prices and ensure anabundant availability of vegetables and fruits in the market.

