DC visits fruit, vegetable market

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Nov, 2020 ) :Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Ali visited fruit and vegetable market Ghulam Muhammad Abad in the afternoon and inspected the bidding process and wholesale prices.

Assistant Commissioner (Sadar) Umar Maqbool, Extra Assistant Director Agriculture Abdul Rehman and officers of the Market Committee were also present.

Deputy Commissioner went to the stalls and checked the prices of vegetables and fruits while reviewing the auction procedures.

DC said that the bids in the vegetable markets were being monitored to save the people from the trend of inflation and no middleman would be allowed to increase the wholesale price without any justification.

He checked the availability of price list and paid a detailed visit to the vegetable market and inquired from the shoppers about the terms and quality of the bids.

He said that the bidding process in the fruit and vegetable markets was being monitored continuously.

He also checked the security matters in the market and directed the policeofficers to do their duty vigilantly.