UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

DC Visits Fruit, Vegetable Market

Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Sun 08th November 2020 | 08:20 PM

DC visits fruit, vegetable market

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Nov, 2020 ) :Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Ali visited fruit and vegetable market Ghulam Muhammad Abad in the afternoon and inspected the bidding process and wholesale prices.

Assistant Commissioner (Sadar) Umar Maqbool, Extra Assistant Director Agriculture Abdul Rehman and officers of the Market Committee were also present.

Deputy Commissioner went to the stalls and checked the prices of vegetables and fruits while reviewing the auction procedures.

DC said that the bids in the vegetable markets were being monitored to save the people from the trend of inflation and no middleman would be allowed to increase the wholesale price without any justification.

He checked the availability of price list and paid a detailed visit to the vegetable market and inquired from the shoppers about the terms and quality of the bids.

He said that the bidding process in the fruit and vegetable markets was being monitored continuously.

He also checked the security matters in the market and directed the policeofficers to do their duty vigilantly.

Related Topics

Agriculture Visit Price Muhammad Ali Market From

Recent Stories

ADIPEC 2020 Virtual opens tomorrow

40 minutes ago

Record US election turnout: Continuing trend since ..

40 minutes ago

Nahyan bin Mubarak to inaugurate 4th National Tole ..

40 minutes ago

Sharjah Ruler exempts Lebanese Publishing Houses f ..

2 hours ago

Abdullah bin Zayed heads virtual meeting of Educat ..

2 hours ago

Louvre Abu Dhabi announces premiere of film The Pu ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.