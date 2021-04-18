DC visits fruit & vegetable market

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Apr, 2021 ) :Deputy Commissioner (DC) Muhammad Ali has visited the fruit & vegetable market Sadhar today and witnessed the auction process there.

He said that bidding process of fruits and vegetables in the vegetable markets is being monitored regularly so that the prices can be kept stable.

He reviewed the bids for tomatoes, lemons, garlic, onions, green chilli, apples, bananas and other commodities and directed the officials of market committee to continue monitoring of bidding process so that the price of items could not witness any unnecessary increase.

Rate list should be issued immediately after auction process, he added.

Deputy Commissioner also directed the assistant commissioners to visit the vegetable market in the tehsils regularly.

Assistant Commissioner (AC) Sadar Umar Maqbool, Extra Assistant Director Agriculture Muhammad Usman and other officers of the Market Committee were also present on the occasion.