UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

DC Visits Fruit & Vegetable Market

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Sun 18th April 2021 | 09:10 PM

DC visits fruit & vegetable market

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Apr, 2021 ) :Deputy Commissioner (DC) Muhammad Ali has visited the fruit & vegetable market Sadhar today and witnessed the auction process there.

He said that bidding process of fruits and vegetables in the vegetable markets is being monitored regularly so that the prices can be kept stable.

He reviewed the bids for tomatoes, lemons, garlic, onions, green chilli, apples, bananas and other commodities and directed the officials of market committee to continue monitoring of bidding process so that the price of items could not witness any unnecessary increase.

Rate list should be issued immediately after auction process, he added.

Deputy Commissioner also directed the assistant commissioners to visit the vegetable market in the tehsils regularly.

Assistant Commissioner (AC) Sadar Umar Maqbool, Extra Assistant Director Agriculture Muhammad Usman and other officers of the Market Committee were also present on the occasion.

Related Topics

Agriculture Visit Price Muhammad Ali Market Tomatoes

Recent Stories

UAE a leader in green energy production, sustainab ..

13 minutes ago

Ajman Ruler issues resolutions appointing director ..

28 minutes ago

28,737 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine administered ..

4 hours ago

UAE&#039;s counter-terrorism, extremism initiative ..

4 hours ago

Al Fay Park on Reem Island obtains &#039;Go Safe C ..

4 hours ago

UAE announces 1,930 new COVID-19 cases, 1,503 reco ..

4 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.