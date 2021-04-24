UrduPoint.com
DC Visits Fruit, Vegetable Market

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Sat 24th April 2021 | 05:20 PM

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Apr, 2021 ) :-:Deputy Commissioner Tahir Farooq accompanied by District Police Officer Abdul Ghaffar Qaisrani visited new vegetable and fruit market Aimanabad Road here on Saturday.

Talking on the occasion, the DC said that eight Sasta Ramzan Bazaars had been set up in the district to ensure smooth supply of quality food items including flour and sugar at discounted prices during the month of Ramzan.

He said that fair price shops of fresh vegetables, fruits and a sale counter of Utility Stores of Pakistan had been set up under the supervision of market committees in all Sasta Ramzan Bazaars.

He said that beef, mutton and poultry had been made available at controlled rates under the Livestock Department besides Dairy products.

He said that corona SOPs were being fully implemented in all Ramzan Bazaars.

As per the policy of Punjab government, 25 per cent subsidy was being given on 13 essential items in Ramzan Bazaars, he added.

They also reviewed the bidding process of vegetables and fruits and their pricing.

More Stories From Pakistan

