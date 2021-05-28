DC visits fruit, vegetable market

UrduPoint.com
Fri 28th May 2021 | 03:23 PM

Deputy Commissioner Naila Baqir on Friday visited the fruit and vegetable market and reviewed auction of items

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th May, 2021 ) :Deputy Commissioner Naila Baqir on Friday visited the fruit and vegetable market and reviewed auction of items.

Talking on the occasion, she said the administration was committed to provide affordable and quality food itemsto the masses as per government instructions. The DC added the auction process in the vegetable and fruit markets was being monitored so that directly relief could be provided to consumers.

More Stories From Pakistan

